Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Millennials can now say, "Oh, hi" to another affordable, highly-Instagrammable beauty brand. Urban Outfitters' Ohii is the retailer's first in-house beauty brand that will make its debut this fall.

The teen mainstay store has the beauty-obsessed millennial aesthetic on-lock. Its packaging is minimal with pastel accents and a typeface that's reminiscent of an old-school typewriter. In a nutshell, it's just begging to be 'grammed.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The products in the brand's 13-piece lineup includes face masks, cream highlighter, liquid lipsticks, and more with prices ranging from $8 to $24. Ohii officially launches on Sept. 10 at Urban Outfitters stores and urbanoutfitters.com, but you can keep scrolling to get a first look at all of the brand's products now.

VIDEO: 6 Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore