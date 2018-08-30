Urban Outfitters Is Launching Its Own Beauty Brand — and It’s Super Affordable

Erin Lukas
Aug 30, 2018 @ 3:30 pm
Millennials can now say, "Oh, hi" to another affordable, highly-Instagrammable beauty brand. Urban Outfitters' Ohii is the retailer's first in-house beauty brand that will make its debut this fall.  

The teen mainstay store has the beauty-obsessed millennial aesthetic on-lock. Its packaging is minimal with pastel accents and a typeface that's reminiscent of an old-school typewriter. In a nutshell, it's just begging to be 'grammed. 

The products in the brand's 13-piece lineup includes face masks, cream highlighter, liquid lipsticks, and more with prices ranging from $8 to $24. Ohii officially launches on Sept. 10 at Urban Outfitters stores and urbanoutfitters.com, but you can keep scrolling to get a first look at all of the brand's products now. 

Ohii True Matte Lip

Available in six colors, this liquid matte lipstick has a velvety texture that feels smooth and stays on lips for hours. 

$16 SHOP NOW
Ohii Soft Glow Highlighter

This cream highlighter comes in two different sets of shades so that you get the best glow for your skin tone. 

$18 SHOP NOW
Ohii Big Reveal Detox Mask

This selfie-worthy mask gets rid of all of the dirt, oil, and impurities that are clogging up your skin so that when you peel it off, you'll have a dramatically clearer complexion.

$16 SHOP NOW
Ohii Gummy Gloss 

In case you haven't heard, lip gloss has made a comeback, and Ohii agrees. The Gummy Gloss comes in three shades that are metallic and sparkly, but never sticky. 

$16 SHOP NOW
Ohii Mini Mascara 

The brand's Mini Mascara has a thin wand that allows for precision application — no lash will be missed. 

$16 SHOP NOW
Ohii Pure Stick 

This natural deodorant is aluminum-free and comes in two scents: fresh rose and citrus tea. 

$12 SHOP NOW
Ohii Products

Ohii Glass Powder

Ohii's mattifying powder cuts out all unwanted shine. Plus, it's transparent on every skin tone. 

$20 SHOP NOW
Ohii Daydream Hand Cream

Who doesn't love soft, hydrated, hands? Choose between citrus tea, rose, or almond scents. 

$10 SHOP NOW
Ohii Magic Hair Wand

Get rid of mid-day flyaways by running Ohii's wand over stray hairs.

$12 SHOP NOW
Ohii Wake Up Pen

Run this dewy pen around your eye area to help you look more awake. The reflective finish works well on its own or under your go-to concealer. 

$18 SHOP NOW
Ohii Shadow Palette

The brand's 10-pan eyeshadow palette comes in two different sets of shades. Whichever one you choose, the eyeshadows have three different finishes to play with. 

$24 SHOP NOW
Ohii Lip Jelly

This super-hydrating lip comes in three scents: rose, citrus tea, and mint. Pick one and you'll lips will stay smooth all day long.

$18 SHOP NOW

