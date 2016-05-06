It's Official: Urban Decay Vice Lipsticks Are My New Vice

Just like a good party girl would never turn down a fabulous fête, a good beauty girl never turns down the opportunity to try a new lipstick — especially if it's the new Urban Decay Vice lipstick. I mean, no explanation necessary. To be honest, I was nervous when I heard that they would be replacing their current lipsticks. My favorite lipstick of all time is Mrs. Mia Wallace from the 20th Anniversary Pulp Fiction collection, and while that little gem was limited edition, its formulation is what made it and the rest of the permanent lipstick collection so epic.

RELATED: Ruby Rose Is Painfully Cool in the New Urban Decay Vice Ad

My attitude as someone who doesn't like change is "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." And I was perfectly content to rely on my steadfast Urban Decay lippie formulations. But then they announced the new vice collection, and the apprehension hit. Of course, that all evaporated upon my first swipe of one of the most gorgeous red lipsticks I have laid my eyes upon in a while, No-Tell Motel. It's a comfortable cream lipstick that smooths your lips and perfects your pout. The kicker is it's delightfully moisturizing. I didn't get the dreaded flakes that every lipstick lover seeks to avoid at all costs.

Best part, I re-applied only once throughout the day, about 12 hours into wearing it, and it remained gorgeous through multiple cups of coffee, snacks, and green juices galore.

RELATED: This Makeup Will Literally Make You Feel Like Wonder Woman

Safe to say, I have a new addiction and will have to find a way to get my hands on the other 99 shades my collection is missing. I can totally find room for that in my tiny NYC apartment. Totally. The relaunched Urban Decay Vice lipsticks will be available starting June 5. Mark your cals.