Urban Decay Is Releasing A Monster Line Of 100 Lipsticks

We should have known big, great, glorious things were coming when Urban Decay announced Ruby Rose as the face of the company. Turns out Urban Decay was preparing for the biggest lipstick launch in the entire history of lipstick. Urban Decay announced that they will launching their Vice line of lipsticks, which to be clear, is a collection of ONE HUNDRED lip products that will replace all existing UD lippies in a Refinery29 exclusive. While you may realize that means all current UD lipsticks are being discontinued — don't panic. The Vice line will not only include existing shades, but also cult favorite and discontinued shades as well as so, so many new colors.

Our shade range has it all: Bold brights. Dark, sexy shades. Super-versatile neutrals. #LipstickIsMyVice 💄 A photo posted by Urban Decay Cosmetics (@urbandecaycosmetics) on May 3, 2016 at 7:01am PDT

Of the 100 shades, 74 are completely new. To make this a little easier the Vice lipsticks are separated by their six different finishes — mega matte, comfort matte (a creamier matte), cream, metallized (pearly), sheer and sheer shimmer. Urban Decay is also launching a coordinating revamped line of Vice lip liners, which will come in 50 shades. The lipsticks will be retailing at $17 and will be available on June 5th — and with your overwhelming choices you may want to start doing your research now...