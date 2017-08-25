This Is Not a Drill: Urban Decay Is Discontinuing One of Their Naked Palettes

Urban Decay's Naked Palettes can be equated to The Fast and The Furious movie franchise—sure, the first one was fantastic, but each one that follows is somehow even better than the one that came before it, breaking the misconception that the sequel never lives up to the expectations of the original. To that point, everyone, and we mean everyone, is a fan.

Which is why the recent news of Urban Decay discontinuing their Naked Smoky palette hit us particularly hard.

This week, the brand announced that the 12-pan palette filled with the richest smoldering tones imaginable would be leaving the Naked Palette collection, but luckily, there's a silver lining.

Right now, you can get the palette 50% off—normally, the Naked Smoky set has the sticker price of $54, but you can score it for $27 while supplies last. Considering that the Naked Shadow Vault sold out in mere minutes, we imagine the Smoky Palette will probably go pretty quickly. Though it's always sad to see our favorite products get discontinued, being able to buy it at a cheaper price sort of takes the sting out of it, and our minds are already theorizing whether or not the brand will launch another palette to replace it.

One can only hope.

Find the Urban Decay Naked Smoky Palette right now at sephora.com for $27 while you still can.