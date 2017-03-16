Urban Decay Is Launching the Coolest Makeup Collection Ever

Urban Decay just settled the whole "does life imitate art?" debate with a resounding yes, with the help of their upcoming collection paying tribute to legendary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Even if you aren't familiar with Basquiat, chances are, you've seen his work—or at the very least, that trademark crown emblem. Starting out as a graffiti artist in New York City's Lower East Side, his neo-expressionist paintings became a fixture in the '80s-era art scene, and his masterpieces have continued to live on long after his death in 1988. We're obsessed with the fact that each product's exterior is covered in a Basquiat work, not to mention, that the colors housed inside were inspired by similar hues he used. The collection launches in April at Sephora, Ulta, and Urban Decay's online outpost, but you can pre-order the items right now, including a massive vault filled with all the color cosmetics from the collection ($165; urbandecay.com). We've always argued that makeup is an art form—shoutout to the haters that never belived us. Scroll down to get a first look at all the products in the collection, and to pre-order basically everything.

