I Only Wore Urban Decay's Alice Through the Looking Glass Collection and This Is What Happened

As a beauty editor, it's very rare that I have a day where I'm not trying at least one new thing. As it happens, today, I woke up and figured it would be another un-markable day in that respect. That isn't to say that trying new products is dull, because it isn't— it's just part of my routine. So, needless to say, I was super excited to try something out of my comfort zone.

But when I was sipping on my cuppa coffee this morning, I glanced over at my coffee table where I had left some of the Alice Through the Looking Glass goodies I received from Urban Decay, and all of a sudden, I was inspired to be a little more adventurous with my look. Perhaps this was because I was moved by movie. I have always loved fantasy and getting lost in a good story, so why not take my makeup into a more fantastical realm, just like Alice did.

Photo by Elysia Berman

In the film, I was obsessed with Anne Hathaway's character, The White Queen, or Mirana's makeup. However, while it was beautiful onscreen, I was a little nervous that the pink shadow down to her cheekbones would translate onto my face in a way that resembled an eye infection. So, I just modified the look when I started to play with the Alice Through the Looking Glass Eyeshadow Palette ($60; sephora.com). I put the shade, Looking Glass, which is a pale pink all over my lid, and then I blended the shade, Cake, through my crease.

RELATED: Skin-Care "Shelfies" Are the Next Big Thing

Then, I smudged Gone Mad, a sumptuous, deep purple, through my lash line and dotted a bit of Lily in the corner of my eyes, because the opal-pink would make me look more alive and awake. Following lashings upon lashings of mascara, I moved onto my lips.

Photo by Elysia Berman

Since I was emulating Mirana's look, it seemed only fitting that I would use her namesake lipstick from the Alice Through the Looking Glass Collection ($18; sephora.com). It's the most gorgeous deep berry I've ever seen — rich, pigmented, and utterly divine. And then, for a dash of whimsy, it has a touch of shimmer.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Has Officially Turned Snapchat Into a Face Mask Spa

Together, the whole look was super playful, and I left my apartment feeling giddy and excited for my day. Yes, even on a Wednesday, and I wasn't even feeling uncertain about wearing pink eyeshadow!

Maybe there's something to Alice's believing in six impossible things before breakfast, because adding a little whimsy to my routine really did change my day. All in all, I cannot wait to experiment with the rest of the collection — I'm simply mad about it (in the best way possible, of course!).

The Urban Decay Alice Through the Looking Glass Collection is available now.