10 Easy Ways to Upgrade Your Beauty Routine In 2016

If you’re looking for ways to refresh your life now that the new year is here, there’s no better place to start than with your beauty routine. While the products you’ve been using may be working exactly as they promised, there’s nothing wrong with a few cost-effective pick-me-ups to take your look for the next level. So swap the dried-up mascara you’ve been meaning to replace along with the angled brow brush you’ve never been able to master, for new alternatives that aren’t only simpler to use, but better.

Read on for ten ways you can upgrade your beauty routine for 2016. New year, new you, indeed.

RELATED: Beauty Resolutions to Make for 2016 (That You'll Actually Want to Keep!)