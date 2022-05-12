Credit: Getty Images
Shopping

Shoppers Say This Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Sunscreen Replaces Moisturizer and Foundation

It feels like “not wearing anything.”
By Rachel Nussbaum May 12, 2022 @ 5:34 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We love it when a great brand gets bold-name recognition, and that's exactly the situation for Unsun Cosmetics: Amongst the dumpster fire of news, Gwyneth Paltrow recently published her morning skincare routine on Goop. Unsun's sunscreen was one of the rare non-Goop brands mentioned, likely thanks to its knack for protection with even, light color.  

The highlight speaks volumes to Unsun's Mineral Tinted Broad Spectrum Face Sunscreen SPF 30, and people are listening, since it's now sold out at retailers like Credo. Fair play, because the zinc and titanium formula is pretty smart: It's available in two tints, medium/dark and light/medium, and per fans, the makeup triples as moisturizer and foundation with a helping of glycerin, aloe, shea butter, and plant extracts. 

That might be why multiple shoppers attested to sticking with the sunscreen for over four years, and others said they "never leave home without it," since it's so good at protecting and hydrating. It also comes with a glow that stays put, per someone who brought the zinc oxide and titanium dioxide protector on vacation. "It has a slight sheen to it, which I love, but may be too much for oily skin types," wrote a Credo reviewer

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $29; nordstrom.com, thedetoxmarket.com, dermstore.com and grove.co 

The brand was founded by Katonya Breaux in 2016, who said she created it "after much frustration" with the lack of clean sunscreen products for women of color. The line was "made specifically for representing the beige to dark chocolate tones of the spectrum;" as the brand says, wearing sunblock shouldn't require topping it with foundation to cover the white and gray film. 

RELATED: This All-In-One Sunscreen Will Replace Every Single Product In Your Daytime Skincare Routine

Those with "very sensitive, acne-prone" skin confirm it hasn't created any reactions; it's just that lightweight, which is a feat for mineral formulas (although these days, it's getting easier and easier to find impressively fast-absorbing, non-nano sunscreens). "I love the feeling of not wearing anything on my face," wrote a last enthusiast. 

If you'd like to try Unsun's Mineral Tinted Broad Spectrum Face Sunscreen SPF 30, get it at Nordstrom, The Detox Market, Dermstore, and Grove Collaborative

Shopping
View Series
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com