Found: The Dark Lipstick That Looks Good on Literally Everyone

Consider the search for your fall-appropriate blackberry lipstick officially over. The super-saturated purple hue only continues to gain popularity this season, and makeup artist Kayleen McAdams has found the lipstick equivalent of a one-size-fits-all shirt in NARS' Audacious Lipstick in Liv ($32; nordstrom.com). Fun fact: it's the color she used on her sister Rachel McAdams for the Met Gala back in May. "This shade is one of my favorites because it works on all skintones. The creamy texture adds dimension and makes it more wearable than a matte or something more sheer," McAdams tells us. "The key is more about the shape of your lips, as the dark color will make already small lips look smaller. Choose a lipliner that is slightly darker than the lipstick, and cheat the edges of your lips a little to make them look more full. This, in turn, will also help to set the lip and make it last."

We're not talking a fully-overlined pout—it's more about the subtle definition around your cupid's bow to help bring out the shape, and the tiniest amount on your bottom lip, if needed. When it comes to overlining your lips, less is definitely more. Apply a layer of lip balm, draw in your desired shape, then apply the lipstick over the top. Either directly from the tube or with a lip brush is your prerogative, but the latter allows more control. Extreme versions featuring either a matte texture or patent leather gloss are always popular on Instagram, but McAdams suggests going with a satin finish to keep things low-maintenance in the real world. "I love the look of a glossy finish and it looks great in pictures, but when it comes to the red carpet or a night out, I prefer to use a lipliner and a creamy lipstick," she explains. "A dark pigment like this that is too dry will look blotchy and draw attention to dryness, so I wouldn't recommend a matte formula."