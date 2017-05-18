These Beauty Products Prove We Have Officially Reached Peak Unicorn Levels

Hate to break it to you, dear reader, but this unicorn trend has officially jumped the shark.

The mythical creature that once adorned every single one of our Lisa Frank binders is quickly becoming the makeup muse of the moment, and we're kind of having a hard time wrapping our heads around it. Sure, holographic finishes are flattering and a nice break from the routine colors of the spectrum, and we can even get down with glitter eyeshadow to an extent, but frankly, some of the product selections can feel pretty infantilizing. And it isn't just in the beauty world—we're all well aware of the chaos that was Starbucks's unicorn Frappucino by this point, and it seems like every time we log onto Facebook, new videos toutin unicorn bagels, unicorn poop cupcakes, and unicorn avocado toast dominate our news feeds.

Suffice it to say that the unicorn trend has peaked.

Here, we put together a list of the weirdest, most ridiculous unicorn-themed beauty products we've found yet.

VIDEO: Hot Hair Trend: Lisa Frank Highlights