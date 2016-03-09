13 Unconventional Lip Colors You Can Totally Pull Off

Colors like smoky gray, bright purple, and rich emerald may have always been standards in our eyeshadow collection, and perhaps due to the wonder that is social media, they've made the jump to the lipstick category. Ever since deep plum lipstick officially became a thing, Instagram models and beauty gurus alike have been expanding their horizons by trying out some of the most unconventional hues we've ever seen, and your local makeup megastore is definitely taking note, with brands like Smashbox, Kat Von D, and even Maybelline jumping onboard the trend. We put together a list of our 13 favorite unexpected colors that you'll completely be able to pull off. Keep scrolling to shop each of our picks.

RELATED: The New Crop of Matte Lipsticks You Need to Try Now