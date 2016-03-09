13 Unconventional Lip Colors You Can Totally Pull Off

Getty Images; Courtesy (3)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 09, 2016 @ 9:45 am

Colors like smoky gray, bright purple, and rich emerald may have always been standards in our eyeshadow collection, and perhaps due to the wonder that is social media, they've made the jump to the lipstick category. Ever since deep plum lipstick officially became a thing, Instagram models and beauty gurus alike have been expanding their horizons by trying out some of the most unconventional hues we've ever seen, and your local makeup megastore is definitely taking note, with brands like Smashbox, Kat Von D, and even Maybelline jumping onboard the trend. We put together a list of our 13 favorite unexpected colors that you'll completely be able to pull off. Keep scrolling to shop each of our picks.

1 of 13

Maybelline Color Sensational Loaded Bold Lipstick in Sapphire Siren

2 of 13

Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick in Plan 9

3 of 13

Maybelline Vivid Matte Liquid Lip Color in Vivid Violet

4 of 13

Smashbox Be Legendary Matte Lipstick in Punked

5 of 13

Too Faced La Creme Color Drenched Lipstick in Unicorn Tears

6 of 13

Jeffree Star Velour Liquid Lipstick in Jawbreaker

7 of 13

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar in Rime

8 of 13

J. Cat Wonder Lip Paint in Tea Time

9 of 13

Tarte Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint in Yaassss

10 of 13

Sephora Pantone Color of the Year Matte Lipstick in Serenity

11 of 13

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Black Truffle

12 of 13

Ciate Liquid Velvet in Envy

13 of 13

Anastasia Liquid Lipstick in Potion

