She may have been named after a Hindu goddess, but, in Uma Thurman's opinion, her beauty beginnings were strictly earthly. "As a kid I wasn't thought to be pretty," she once told In Style. "I had a large nose, large mouth. Put those on a small head with baby fat ... it's a strange-looking Mr. Potato Head." Still, as an adult, the Accidental Husband star can't help but honor her namesake. "She has an inner beauty that just radiates through her," her hair and makeup artist Donald Mikula has said.



1990: The 20-year-old smoldered in Henry & June.



