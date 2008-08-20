She may have been named after a Hindu goddess, but, in Uma Thurman's opinion, her beauty beginnings were strictly earthly. "As a kid I wasn't thought to be pretty," she once told In Style. "I had a large nose, large mouth. Put those on a small head with baby fat ... it's a strange-looking Mr. Potato Head." Still, as an adult, the Accidental Husband star can't help but honor her namesake. "She has an inner beauty that just radiates through her," her hair and makeup artist Donald Mikula has said.
1990: The 20-year-old smoldered in Henry & June.
1997
The close-cropped beauty starred in Gattaca opposite then-beau, Ethan Hawke.
1998
The Boston-born star took on brunette locks and the role of Emma Peel in The Avengers.
2002
"She's exquisite," said the music legend Sting of the Hysterical Blindness lead. "She has a very unusual beauty. It's not chocolate box-it's unique."
2006
The radiant star of My Super Ex-Girlfriend sported a golden tan and beachy waves.
2008
The secret to Thurman's casual-looking locks? Enough hairpins to "set off a metal detector," hairstylist Donald Mikula has said.
