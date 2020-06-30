This Ulta Sale Only Comes Once a Year — Here's What to Shop
Popular anti-aging skincare products are up to 50 percent off.
Restocking on beauty products can get expensive, so it’s always smart to bide your time until a seriously good sale comes along. Luckily, Ulta’s Summer Sale has officially begun, so you can snag a ton of them on discount in celebration of the new season. Markdowns are up to 50 percent off across the entire site — that includes makeup, skin care, hair care, beauty tools, and fragrances — through the end of July Fourth.
Several smart buys are included in the sale, from IT Cosmetics’ best-selling powders to Benefit Cosmetics’ holy-grail brow products. With prices ranging from affordable to luxury, there is something that will hit every budget.
If you’re in the market for some new hair tools to hold you over until your next salon appointment, grab the T3 Compact Folding Hair Dryer for $50 off and the shopper-loved InStyler straightening brush for a professional-looking blowout. A lot of best-selling makeup is also on the table, like Perricone MD’s SPF 20 Foundation for half-off and Physicians Formula’s cult Butter Bronzer that’s down to $12.
While there are numerous deals worth scooping up, the real gem hidden within the pages of discounted products is the anti-aging skin care. So much of it has been brought down to more wallet-friendly prices, so if you’re running low on your favorite serums and creams from Ulta, consider adding them to your cart ASAP.
From Murad to Lancôme, we’ve rounded up some of the best anti-aging products featured in the sale that are too good to pass up. If you feel like perusing the site yourself, we’d suggest beginning with the best-sellers list.
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum
Shop now: $42—$154 (Originally $52—$192); ulta.com
Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum
Shop now: $26 (Originally $34); ulta.com
Pixi Glow Tonic
Shop now: $14 (Originally $18); ulta.com
Murad Rapid Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Serum
Shop now: $44 (Originally $72); ulta.com
Murad Anti-Aging Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Shop now: $30 (Originally $50); ulta.com
L’Oréal Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); ulta.com
Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme SPF 15
Shop now: $35 (Originally $58); ulta.com