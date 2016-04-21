UCLA Gymnasts Demonstrate 10 Years of Popular Dance Moves

Remember UCLA gymnast Sophina DeJesus who went viral earlier this year for her “Whip Nae Nae” floor routine and amazing blue hair? She’s back with her entire team of Bruin gymnasts and a host of other insanely talented dancers to bring you the trendiest moves of the last decade.

In a word, it’s amazing.

From the Chicken Noodle Soup to the aforementioned Whip Nae Nae, it’s all here, starting from 2006 and bringing you into 2016. There’s also not a prayer that you can watch this without wanting to dance, too.

If you’re wondering who everyone else is in the clip aside from DeJesus and her squad, the video includes Ron Clark Academy students, Atlanta-based dance group Dragon House and San Franisco Bay Area’s ChapKIDZ. New York City-based Litefeet dancers Chrybaby Cozie and Swagga, and O.D.C. dance company’s Natasha Adorlee Johnson from San Fran.

Now to debate which move is the best of the entire decade…nah, we’ll just keep watching this on repeat. They’re all winners.