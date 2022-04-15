Shoppers Were "Asked If They Got a Facelift" After Using This Wrinkle-Reducing Resurfacing Cream
Skincare fanatics have drawers overflowing with samples that promise everything from clearing up acne to reversing the clock by 20 years, plus a handful of staples that actually work and never leave the rotation. While we hold the latter dear, what if all of that testing and restocking could be replaced by one product?
That's the promise made by U Beauty — a skincare brand beloved by Paris Hilton — and its Resurfacing Compound. This one serum is meant to replace up to eight products in your skincare routine (seriously!). Created by Tina Chen Craig (aka Bag Snob), the compound was designed with top Italian chemists and contains retinol for anti-aging and -acne, antioxidants for protection from harsh environmental factors, plus hyaluronic acid, jojoba, and glycerin for hydration and plumpness. Working in tandem, witch hazel tones, aloe soothes and reduces redness, vitamins C and E heal (and add more moisture), and a blend of acids offer gentle yet effective exfoliation. The brand says to use one to two pumps in the morning and evening after cleansing…and that's it.
Shop now: $88–$228; ubeauty.com
So, yes, there's a lot in that tube (which comes in three sizes). There was so much hype behind this one product that it sold out before it even launched on Net-a-Porter a few years ago. Since then, U Beauty's Resurfacing Compound (and the brand as a whole) has garnered a major following, with the serum bringing in hundreds of five-star reviews.
The brand promises results that seem near-laughable, like "smoother, brighter, and revitalized-looking skin" in as little as three to six days. "Pores look diminished, skin appears to brighten as dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles visibly fade," in just a week, according to U Beauty — but reviewers agree.
One shopper wrote that they were dealing with adult acne, fine lines, and wrinkles, but "within a week" of using the serum, their skin was clear, dark spots were lighter, and pores were noticeably smaller. They added that their skin looked so youthful, their mom asked if they had "gotten a facelift," and then decided to start using it, too.
"I adore U Beauty," another shopper wrote, sharing that their skin has "never looked better" since using this serum. The shopper said they "never wear foundation" because they simply don't need it thanks to the effects of the Resurfacing Compound. They described their skin as "luminous" with an almost "airbrushed texture" and zero redness.
Ditch the laborious multi-product routine for the one-step wonder U Beauty Resurfacing Compound and say goodbye to a myriad of skincare concerns while you're at it.