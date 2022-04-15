Shoppers Were "Asked If They Got a Facelift" After Using This Wrinkle-Reducing Resurfacing Cream

That's the promise made by U Beauty — a skincare brand beloved by Paris Hilton — and its Resurfacing Compound. This one serum is meant to replace up to eight products in your skincare routine (seriously!). Created by Tina Chen Craig (aka Bag Snob), the compound was designed with top Italian chemists and contains retinol for anti-aging and -acne, antioxidants for protection from harsh environmental factors, plus hyaluronic acid, jojoba, and glycerin for hydration and plumpness. Working in tandem, witch hazel tones, aloe soothes and reduces redness, vitamins C and E heal (and add more moisture), and a blend of acids offer gentle yet effective exfoliation. The brand says to use one to two pumps in the morning and evening after cleansing…and that's it.