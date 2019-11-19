Tyra Banks' Hair Has Rarely Been This Dark Since the '90s 

Tyra Banks is usually pretty consistent with her hair. The supermodel, who has graced the covers of Sports Illustrated, Elle, and Harper's Bazaar to name a few, tries out a new cut or color every once in a while, but has been known to stick with two signature looks: long light brown or honey blonde hair — at least since the 2000s.

RELATED: Tyra Banks Came Out of Supermodel Retirement for the Cover of SI Swim

But Banks recently switched things up for the 2019 American Influencer Awards that took place in Hollywood on Nov. 18. And the color is reminiscent of her '90s style, when she mostly wore her hair in a dark shade of brown.

Image zoom Presley Ann/Getty Images

The 45-year-old's new look was created by Atlanta-based hairstylist Brandi Frye-Odom, who styled Tyra's hair into a voluminous, curly ponytail — and the black-brown color is perfect for fall.

But this isn't the first time Banks has gone dark in recent years. Back in 2014, she wore her hair in a chocolate brown shade as she celebrated the 50th anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Image zoom Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

Chances are that Banks will likely go back to her signature lighter colors sooner than later. But for now, we're loving the darker look on her.