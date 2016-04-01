Tyra Banks's New Beauty Product Is Giving False Lashes Some Serious Competition

Not unlike the fierce competition on America's Next Top Model, Tyra Banks is about to one-up your faux lash stash with her latest makeup launch—not to mention, give your smize some serious drama. We figured something was up this week when the supermodel posted a series of photos to Instagram hinting that something big was on the way, and today, she officially launched her two-step B.I.G. Lashes system. "I like my lashes B.I.G. As in, Beyond Insanely Ginormous," she wrote, capturing the exact sentiment we have when it comes to our own lashes.

Though the kit looks like your traditional mascara and primer duo, the silk extension system delivers results so dramatic, they almost look like a pair of falsies. Start by applying the silk extensions in the first tube from mid-length to end, then follow with the extending mascara to seal each of the fibers into place. Because the formula is buildable, you can go back in with extra extensions to reach greater lengths—just make sure to finish each coat with the extending mascara to avoid any fallout. Shop the set for yourself right now at tyra.com for $35!