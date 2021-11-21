This Retinol Replacement Serum "Drastically Reduces" Fine Lines, According to Reviewers

I've been using retinol every night for the last three years, but I vividly remember the first time I tried the ingredient. I was handed a tube of an expensive anti-aging treatment while working as a beauty assistant, and figured there was no time like the present to give the legendary ingredient a spin. Novice that I was, I applied it without a moisturizer and promptly saw my skin fall away in flakes the next day. It was traumatic, but thanks to innovative newcomers like bidens pilosa and the bakuchiol in Tula's Retinol Alternative Wrinkle Treatment Drops, now no one needs to risk that timeline.