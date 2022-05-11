Tula Just Added a New Anti-Aging Overnight Eye Treatment to Its Customer-Favorite Skincare Lineup
Tula is such a popular skincare brand, you could probably close your eyes, pick a random product off the site, and still end up with something incredibly effective yet gentle. Its eye care products are especially lauded — each has hundreds, if not thousands, of five-star ratings and rave reviews from users. That's why you should be steeped in anticipation for Tula's addition that just launched today: the Eye Recharge + Replenish Overnight Complex.
With any Tula product, you can rely on the absence of parabens, sulfates, silicone, and phthalates, and the same is true for this overnight eye treatment. The secret sauce of the formula is Tula's patented Pro-Ferm complex — a combination of ceramides and polyglutamic acid, which is said to be 10 times more moisturizing than hyaluronic acid — as well as S6Pro complex, another proprietary blend of pre and probiotics that smooth skin. There's also anti-aging bakuchiol, a naturally derived retinol alternative, and peptides to promote collagen production and firm skin. The formula is rounded out with chamomile, green algae, and green tea extracts to prevent and minimize irritation. It's a combination that, according to clinical results provided by the brand, will leave users with reduced wrinkles and hydrated, non-puffy, skin on the delicate under-eye area.
The AM or PM designation of products isn't uncommon in the beauty space, though it can sometimes seem unnecessary (save for an ingredient like retinol, which makes more sense at night because of increased photosensitivity). But Tula's eye treatment is recommended as a night cream because it seals in moisture for up to 12 hours, per the brand. So the ideal time for it to get to work is while you're resting — plus, treating puffy eyes and dark circles the night before (rather than the morning of) seems worth it if it means waking up with refreshed skin.
Tula's newest launch joins the Bright Start Vitamin C Moisturizer and Blurring Filter Primer, two best-selling formulas that also highlight the brand's S6Pro anti-aging complex. Thanks to its lightweight yet nourishing texture and potent anti-aging ingredients, we wouldn't be surprised if the Eye Recharge and Replenish serum becomes just as popular as its eye care predecessors, like the beloved Glow and Get It Eye Balm. And since it just launched today, now's the time to try it out and see for yourself.