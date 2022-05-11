Tula Just Added a New Anti-Aging Overnight Eye Treatment to Its Customer-Favorite Skincare Lineup

With any Tula product, you can rely on the absence of parabens, sulfates, silicone, and phthalates, and the same is true for this overnight eye treatment. The secret sauce of the formula is Tula's patented Pro-Ferm complex — a combination of ceramides and polyglutamic acid, which is said to be 10 times more moisturizing than hyaluronic acid — as well as S6Pro complex, another proprietary blend of pre and probiotics that smooth skin. There's also anti-aging bakuchiol, a naturally derived retinol alternative, and peptides to promote collagen production and firm skin. The formula is rounded out with chamomile, green algae, and green tea extracts to prevent and minimize irritation. It's a combination that, according to clinical results provided by the brand, will leave users with reduced wrinkles and hydrated, non-puffy, skin on the delicate under-eye area.