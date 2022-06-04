I'm Picky About Sunscreen, but This Best-Selling Formula Gives My Oily Skin a Gorgeous, Dewy Glow
Here's a little about me: I'm 5-foot-8, I love to walk everywhere, and I have combination skin that gets very oily in the summertime. And because of these things, I a) don't like to wear sky-high heels, b) prefer being in sneakers when I'm getting my 10,000 daily steps in, and c) am very picky about what I use on my face — so picky that I get nervous any time I try a new product.
Yes, I know dewey, glass-like skin is the goal, but I always end up looking more greasy than glowy if I don't use the right combination of products. Just when I had given up hope on ever being able to have that lit-from-within complexion without looking overly oily come summer's heat and humidity, I tried Tula's best-selling Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen — and I can confidently say, I'm never using another sunscreen again.
The Tula sunscreen is lightweight enough to use on my oily complexion; It's also packed with first-class ingredients that not only deliver an instant boost of hydration and a glowy finish, but also work to improve the appearance of skin over time. And it makes me look like a radiant goddess in mere seconds. Yes, I'm currently on my second tube, and I've sold many of my friends on it, too.
Shop now: $36; tula.com
An impressive mix of probiotic extracts, pineapple and papaya, and wild butterfly ginger root make this sunscreen a total standout. Here's why: The probiotics smooth and strengthen the skin barrier over time, the pineapple and papaya extracts make skin tone look more even (something I noticed immediately), and the ginger root protects against the damaging effects of blue light and pollution. All that to say, it's good for your skin and makes your skin look good.
Plus, the non-greasy, gel-like texture applies beautifully and absorbs quickly — and because it's been pretty hot and humid where I live, I've been opting out of foundation. To my surprise, though, I didn't really need any extra coverage because the Tula sunscreen made my skin tone appear more even and balanced. Bye, oily T-zone, hello, luminous skin!
Other benefits I make sure everyone knows about this sunscreen are that it doesn't clog pores or leave a white cast — just a gorgeous glow. And of course, it smells delicious, which only makes applying it all the more enjoyable.
I'm clearly not the only one who's had such a pleasant experience with this sunscreen. It averages a 4.7-star rating and has more than 2,300 glowy reviews (pun intended), with countless shoppers calling it "the best sunscreen" and praising how it makes their skin look — including one person who said it makes them "sparkle."
Shop the fan-favorite sunscreen for $36 to achieve luminous (and protected) skin without much hassle.
