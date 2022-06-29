People Say Their Dark Circles "Magically Seem to Disappear" After Using This Brightening Eye Balm 

Save on this color-correcting treatment, plus other fan favorites in Tula’s summer sale.

By
Published on June 29, 2022
Tula Eye Balm Sale
Photo: Getty Images

Some people with chronically dark under-eyes are magicians with concealer, but layering on makeup isn't always the vibe. While not all eye treatments are created equally, there are some superior formulas that effectively soften and brighten the delicate skin just under your lids, giving your whole face a makeup-free boost. Take Tula's Glow Hour Brightening and Neutralizing Eye Balm: A collaboration with beauty influencer Courtney Shields, this color-correcting balm "perfectly hides the dark circles," according to one shopper. Plus, it's currently on sale, along with so many other favorites from Tula.

This non-greasy formula combines grapefruit and algae extract to create a peachy glow that cancels out the purple and gray tones of tired skin. The twist-up balm stick is designed to effortlessly reach the corners of your eyes without smudging. What's more, this balm contains plumping hyaluronic acid and vitamin C-packed fruit extracts to soften wrinkles and restore youthfulness over time. Like so many of Tula's best-sellers, this balm is spiked with probiotics to smooth skin and lingonberry to protect from blue light damage.

Tula Eye Balm Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $25 (Originally $32); tula.com

Shoppers of all ages approve. "My under-eyes looked 30 years younger," wrote a reviewer over 50, adding that the "dark circles and fine lines magically seemed to disappear," after applying the balm. "I was a little surprised at the orangey color," said one initially skeptical shopper in their 30s, who noted it "blends very nicely and neutralizes dark circles and makes [their] under eyes look much brighter." A third shopper who noticed darker circles after becoming a new mom wrote that this has become their "new favorite remedy" after just one week of use.

For instantly brighter under-eyes, give the Tula Glow Hour Brightening and Neutralizing Eye Balm a go while it's still on sale. And while you're on the brand's site, check out some other discounted best-sellers, like the game-changing products below.

Tula Skincare
Courtesy

Shop now: $28 (Originally $36); tula.com

Tula Skincare
Courtesy

Shop now: $27 (Originally $34); tula.com

Tula Skincare
Courtesy

Shop now: $23 (Originally $30); tula.com

