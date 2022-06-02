A Handful of Tula's Best-Selling Skincare Products Are 40% Off in This Limited-Edition Bundle
You know how you can't go to Target without leaving with a handful of items that were not on your shopping list? That's how I feel about the Tula website. I seriously need horse blinders when I get on the website — I go knowing I need to restock my eye cream and end up leaving with other highly rated products. Right now, however, is a good time to check out with a handful of products thanks to Tula's Glow Season Radiance Routine Kit.
This summer-ready skincare kit has four full-sized products: the Cult Classic Purifying Cleanser, Protect + Glow Gel Sunscreen, Rose Glow & Get It Brightening Eye Balm, and Triple Vitamin C Serum. Every single one of these products has hundreds, if not thousands, of gleaming five-star reviews, and when you buy this limited edition bundle, you're saving 40 percent — that's $62.
Shop now: $92; tula.com
This four-step routine is literally all you need to achieve that lit-from-within summer glow. Face wash is usually not a product that inspires passion, but the prebiotic- and turmeric-infused Cult Classic Purifying Cleanser has earned high praise from over 3,000 five-star reviewers. One middle-aged shopper wrote, "[This is] the very best face wash I have ever used… My face is so very soft, shiny, and clean, and my skin tone is the best it's been in many years."
Next up is the Protect + Glow Gel Sunscreen, a gel-like daily SPF that harnesses the power of probiotic extracts to protect skin from sun damage as well as blue light and environmental pollutants. Several reviewers have written that this is the best sunscreen they've ever used. One even wrote, "Holy cow, this sunscreen makes my skin sparkle!"
A natural retinol alternative, rosehip oil is the star ingredient of the next product — the Rose Glow & Get It Brightening Eye Balm. The formula is cool to the touch, which depuffs the skin around the eyes in tandem with the balm's wrinkle-blasing, anti-aging benefits. One of the thousands of five-star reviewers wrote, "It is a perfect treatment for [the] morning after a rough night's sleep when the eyes are puffy and the wrinkles are obvious… Holy moly, where has this product been all my life?"
Rounding out the kit is Tula's Triple Vitamin C Serum. As the name implies, there are three types of vitamin C used to supercharge this product and maximize its efficacy. Touted benefits include brightening the skin, reducing dark spots, and preventing any further dullness from developing. One Tula reviewer wrote that after using Triple Vitamin C, they received compliments on their glowing complexion. They added that they noticed a bonus benefit: immediately tighter skin.
You'll never be led astray with any Tula product, but this Glow Kit is specifically packed with four beloved, best-selling products that will keep your skin pristine and glowing through hot summer days.