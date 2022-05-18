The Tightening Serum Shoppers Are "Obsessed With" Is on Sale — Along With Tons of Editor-Loved Favorites

Vultures are some of my least favorite animals (too scary), but nothing makes me identify more closely with them than an excellent sale, especially one from a brand as editor-loved as Tula. The indie skincare line's turquoise bottles house predominantly clean, potent formulas, and right now, everything is 20 percent off for Tula's Friends and Family sale — so if inflation is hitting you where it hurts but you're running low on skincare, now's the time to shop.