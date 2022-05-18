The Tightening Serum Shoppers Are "Obsessed With" Is on Sale — Along With Tons of Editor-Loved Favorites
Vultures are some of my least favorite animals (too scary), but nothing makes me identify more closely with them than an excellent sale, especially one from a brand as editor-loved as Tula. The indie skincare line's turquoise bottles house predominantly clean, potent formulas, and right now, everything is 20 percent off for Tula's Friends and Family sale — so if inflation is hitting you where it hurts but you're running low on skincare, now's the time to shop.
So, what's worth picking up before the sale ends on May 19th? My shopping comrade, senior commerce writer Eva Thomas, can't say enough good things about the brand's Beauty Sleep Overnight Repair Treatment. True to its name, it gave her "plump, bright, and firm" skin within a single night, and shoppers confirm those results are the norm: They noticed reduced forehead wrinkles and redness to such a degree, one reviewer's "jaw literally dropped."
Those effects are thanks to the treatment's combination of exfoliating glycolic and lactic acids, brightening vitamin C, and antioxidant-laden fruit and flower extracts. Absent, as with all Tula products, are parabens, phthalates, triclosan, and mineral oil and petrolatum.
Shop now: $51 (Originally $64); tula.com
If skincare that works overnight is exactly your jam, Tula's new Pro-Ferm Overnight Complex echoes the Repair Treatment's style. The eye cream relies on bakuchiol, a botanical retinol alternative, combined with firming peptides, polyglutamic acid, and ceramides — an all-star line-up. If you've ever tried CeraVe, you probably know just how hydrating ceramides can be, and polyglutamic acid is another dermatologist-approved winner.
"PGA keeps skin super dewy, hydrated, and maintains the bounce or sponge-like quality of younger skin," dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban, MD, previously told InStyle. Like hyaluronic acid, she said, it draws water to your skin — but it can hold up to 4,000 times its weight in water, 10 times more moisture than HA. That makes it uniquely effective in diminishing the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and the appearance of pores.
Shop now: $45 (Originally $56); tula.com
Likewise powerful are the brand's Brightening Treatment Drops, which unite three forms of vitamin C with prebiotics that help keep your skin's microbiome in top shape (and irritation, sensitivity, and breakouts at bay). Also beneficial: Turmeric root extract, alongside algae, chinaberry, and basil leaf extracts, ups the antioxidant protection from aging free radicals.
Per fans, the mixture makes a significant difference in their skin's brightness and starts to fade dark marks and age spots within a week. "My complexion is becoming much more even, and fine lines are already starting to disappear," wrote a shopper of the change in seven days.
Shop now: $38 (Originally $48); tula.com
Primer is one of the often-unsung secrets to smooth skin: Lily Tomlin co-signs the category's usefulness, and 75-year-olds are so impressed by Tula's version, they happily relinquish foundation. "Truly blurs the wrinkles," wrote one person, and another said the moisture and coverage is just what their "dry, sun-damaged face" wants. On top of the slight tint, prebiotics, and probiotic extracts, licorice root evens out dark spots over time.
Shop now: $29 (Originally $36); tula.com
Tula's Glow and Get It eye balm was one of the brand's original bestsellers, and its fame continues to this day; TikToks featuring the portable fave have racked up 78,300 likes (people especially like the "refreshing" boost it gives after a long day), and Mandy Moore is a fan, too. Shoppers credit the caffeine-infused formula with "saving" their mornings from puffy eyes and toning down their dark circles.
The science: Per the Cleveland Clinic, caffeine's vasoconstricting properties make blood vessels tighten, which leaves skin looking brighter and smoother. So if you're a hot sleeper in the summer months, the cooling balm is like iced coffee for your eyes.
Shop now: $22 (Originally $28); tula.com
Last but not least, the brand's Mineral Magic sunblock is one not to miss while the sale runs. Despite its zinc and titanium formula, reviewers wrote that it doesn't have a white cast or make their face feel greasy — and the lightweight coverage protects even from the intense rays on Florida beaches, per a sea-goer. The sunscreen feels more like a serum, an enthusiast wrote; it blends in "beautifully," leaves skin hydrated, and includes algae, ginger, and turmeric extracts. As a last user said, "this is the best product Tula sells, hands down."
Shop now: $30 (Originally $38); tula.com
Strong words, given the competition. Shop the rest of the 20 percent-off sale at Tula's website through the 19th.
