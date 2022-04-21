This Primer Blurs Imperfections So Well, 75-Year-Olds Are Giving Up Foundation

When a primer is just okay, it's an innocuous product — it's not doing any harm but it's really not adding anything to the equation either. A good primer, I've found, can amplify both your skincare and makeup routines, as is the case with Tula's Filter Primer. Licorice is a star ingredient in the formula, and it's responsible for evening out the complexion with repeated use. The formula also helps maintain skin balance and is non-comedogenic (meaning it won't clog your pores).