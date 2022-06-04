This Lightweight Gel Moisturizer Is So Refreshing, It's a Non-Negotiable in My Summer Skincare Lineup

During my most recent chemical peel, I recounted my current skincare routine to my esthetician, and she immediately stopped me when I got to my moisturizer. "That is too thick and heavy for your skin. I would say it's contributing to how clogged your skin is and even some of the breakouts." She then recommended I look for something oil-free and less creamy, perhaps even a gel — which led me to Tula's Dew Your Thing Moisturizing Gel Cream. The popular gel moisturizer checks off all of the requirements in my search for the right formula — it's oil-free and non-comedogenic (so it won't clog pores), and it has a super lightweight texture. It's formulated with Tula's signature probiotic extract blends that are meant to balance skin, as well extracts of apple, watermelon, and prickly pear to add ample hydration and soothe inflammation.