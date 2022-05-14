I Always Get Compliments on My Glowing Complexion — and It's All Thanks to This Night Cream

It usually takes a while to see results when starting new skincare, so I didn't expect much the first time I used the top-rated cream, which has a thick, rich consistency that absorbs quickly and doesn't leave my skin oily. But the next morning, I looked in the mirror and was shocked by how plump, bright, and firm my skin looked, compared to the day before. In fact, when I left my house, I got so many compliments on my complexion. I didn't spill my beauty secret then, but I am now because it's too good not to.