I Always Get Compliments on My Glowing Complexion — and It's All Thanks to This Night Cream
As a beauty writer, I'm lucky to be able to try a plethora of products I otherwise probably wouldn't. A big part of my job is testing new things and then dishing out all the deets on how they worked for me — I've done it with mascaras, one of which I concluded was better than falsies, and now I'm doing it with a night cream that's worked nothing short of a miracles on my skin.
Let's preface this: I've tried lots of skincare, and most of the time, I see "meh" results. I'm also very careful about what I use, as I have sensitive skin that easily gets irritated quickly. But when I heard about a night cream that's essentially beauty sleep bottled up in a 1.67-ounce jar — hence its name, Tula Beauty Sleep Overnight Repair Treatment — I hopped on the first chance I could to try it.
It usually takes a while to see results when starting new skincare, so I didn't expect much the first time I used the top-rated cream, which has a thick, rich consistency that absorbs quickly and doesn't leave my skin oily. But the next morning, I looked in the mirror and was shocked by how plump, bright, and firm my skin looked, compared to the day before. In fact, when I left my house, I got so many compliments on my complexion. I didn't spill my beauty secret then, but I am now because it's too good not to.
Shop now: $51 (Originally $64); tula.com
I'm also not the only one who saw such great results after the first use. Hundreds of reviewers are also blown away by the effectiveness of this "magical" cream that's a total "game-changer." One shopper wrote, "This overnight [treatment] is the best that I have used. [It] feels like food and nutrition for your skin…Soft, supple skin in the morning."
"This was a game changer for me. I break out from EVERYTHING, and [with] this one, [it] has no issues at all," read another review. "I've tried so many products and this one has made my skin brighter, plumper, reduced redness, and reduced my fine lines. My skin feels so hydrated now and has never looked better!" Amen to that.
The Tula cream is packed with so many good-for-your-skin ingredients that work wonders on my complexion. Its formula includes probiotic extracts that lock in moisture — which is why my skin looked so hydrated in the AM — AHAs that firms and smooths, vitamin C that brightens and evens skin tone, and Indian gentian, a botanical extract that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Worth mentioning: I was a little hesitant when I read this was Tula's "most potent" treatment because of my sensitive skin, but it didn't cause any irritation. And that's probably because the cream doesn't contain any yucky ingredients like parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, petrolatum, formaldehyde, triclosan, retinol, or gluten.
The best part? It's currently on sale during Tula's Friends and Family event, so you can bet I am stocking up. Shop my all-time favorite night cream while it's on sale for $51.
