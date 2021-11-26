Amazon's Vitamin C Serum With More Than 50,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Only $19 for Black Friday

There's a reason that vitamin C is frequently touted as the featured ingredient in nearly every type of skincare product imaginable. The antioxidant is dermatologist-approved for treating a bevvy of skincare conditions (including fine lines and wrinkles, as well as improving the overall texture of your skin). If it sounds like a true wonder ingredient, that's because it is. Generally tolerated by most skin types, vitamin C is especially beneficial in serum form, and as Black Friday luck would have it, an Amazon best-seller is now on sale.