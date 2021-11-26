Amazon's Vitamin C Serum With More Than 50,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Only $19 for Black Friday
There's a reason that vitamin C is frequently touted as the featured ingredient in nearly every type of skincare product imaginable. The antioxidant is dermatologist-approved for treating a bevvy of skincare conditions (including fine lines and wrinkles, as well as improving the overall texture of your skin). If it sounds like a true wonder ingredient, that's because it is. Generally tolerated by most skin types, vitamin C is especially beneficial in serum form, and as Black Friday luck would have it, an Amazon best-seller is now on sale.
A recipient of more than 50,000 five-star Amazon customer ratings, TruSkin's Vitamin C serum is very well liked among its users. Commonly listed among Amazon's best-selling facial serums, TruSkin's formula combines some of the most effective anti-aging ingredients in skincare (vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E). Normally, you'd have to shell out $30 for the serum that left one 43-year-old shopper with ″baby-faced″ skin, but during Black Friday, you can snag a bottle for only $19.
Dermatologist Michelle Henry previously shared the beauty science behind vitamin C telling InStyle, "The antioxidant activity of vitamin C protects against UV-induced damage caused by free radicals, which will prevent accelerated aging and skin cancer. It also boosts firmness by regulating collagen production."
One shopper confirmed there was "a firmness to my skin that I haven't felt in a long time" while another wrote, "This serum has changed my skin care routine for life...It leaves my skin looking firm and glowy." They added, "I've been using it every day for about a month now and I have seen some major results in my skin tone. Everything just looks so much more even and bright."
Approved for use on areas including the face, neck, and hands, you apply three to five drops of the serum and then smoothe the liquid into your skin. Dr. Henry previously confirmed that you can use vitamin C serums up to twice a day, but it should not be mixed with retinol, as this can cause potential skin irritation.
The TruSkin serum "definitely recommended" by Amazon shoppers was named a "game changer" by another, who added, "I began using this product in April of 2018. Two years later and my skin has been renewed. I love this product so much. If you are of a darker complexion and suffer from hyperpigmentation, I would definitely recommend this product. It's been a lifesaver."
Lucky for you, this "lifesaver" is now on sale, but the discount won't last forever. Give yourself (or a loved one) the gift of glowing skin this holiday season and pick up a bottle of TruSkin's serum on Amazon now.