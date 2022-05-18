The Brand Behind Amazon's Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum Just Launched a $15 Mineral Sunscreen
While it's always important to include SPF in your daytime skincare routine, it's especially crucial during the sunny summer months. That one simple step can slow down signs of aging and prevent hyperpigmentation, not to mention lower the risk of developing skin cancer. If you haven't found a formula you love just yet, today is your lucky day. TruSkin, the viral beauty brand behind Amazon's best-selling vitamin C serum, just launched its first SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen with Vitamin C — and it's already on sale for $10 off with a coupon.
There are four main ingredients that make this sunscreen stand out: pure zinc oxide, vitamin C, vegan marine collagen, and aloe vera leaf juice. As one of the most commonly used minerals in sunscreen, zinc oxide reflects and scatters UV radiation away from the skin. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that also protects against UV damage and brightens skin, while vegan marine collagen has firming and moisturizing effects. Finally, aloe leaf vera juice is another antioxidant-rich ingredient that can soothe irritation, leaving skin cool and hydrated.
It's also important to note that the formula is reef-safe, meaning it only contains UV-blocking minerals as opposed to chemicals that have been linked to the deterioration of coral reefs. So, if you're planning to wear the sunscreen out in the water this summer, you don't have to worry about harming the environment.
I received a pre-launch sample of the product and have been using it every day after cleansing, toning, and moisturizing my face. The lightweight formula easily blends into my skin and doesn't leave behind a white cast, which is a huge pet peeve of mine. It takes just 20 to 30 seconds to melt into my face, making it feel soft and supple without greasy residue. Plus, the sun has been out over the past few days, and I haven't burned once.
I'm happy to report the sunscreen also sits well under makeup. I wore it with my typical primer and tinted moisturizer, and everything stayed put on my face all day long — even after sweating. To me, that's the sign of a high-quality skincare product.
If you end up falling in love with the mineral sunscreen, I'd recommend also checking out the brand's tried-and-true vitamin C serum, which is on sale for $19. You really can't go wrong with a customer-loved serum that has 66,000 five-star ratings.
Given the brand's massive following, the new SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen with Vitamin C is likely to sell out quickly, so grab a bottle or two ahead of summer while it's still in stock.