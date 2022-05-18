The Brand Behind Amazon's Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum Just Launched a $15 Mineral Sunscreen

There are four main ingredients that make this sunscreen stand out: pure zinc oxide, vitamin C, vegan marine collagen, and aloe vera leaf juice. As one of the most commonly used minerals in sunscreen, zinc oxide reflects and scatters UV radiation away from the skin. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that also protects against UV damage and brightens skin, while vegan marine collagen has firming and moisturizing effects. Finally, aloe leaf vera juice is another antioxidant-rich ingredient that can soothe irritation, leaving skin cool and hydrated.