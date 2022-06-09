A Tube of This Serum-Concealer Hybrid Sells Every 15 Seconds, and Users Say It Has a "Glowing Effect"

Hybrid skincare-makeup is the evolution of the beauty industry that is the most obvious and the most exciting. The new breed of multi-talented products like tinted serums, sunscreens with cosmetic coverage, and mascaras optimized to enhance lash growth just makes sense. When I was growing up and first experimenting with makeup, there was a tradeoff between prioritizing your skin health and using makeup. Today, that's no longer the case. There are ever-expanding offerings entering this category, and some that are flying off shelves, so you know they're good. Case in point: Trinny London's BFF Eye Serum Concealer, which according to the brand, sells a tube every 15 seconds.