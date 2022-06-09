A Tube of This Serum-Concealer Hybrid Sells Every 15 Seconds, and Users Say It Has a "Glowing Effect"
Hybrid skincare-makeup is the evolution of the beauty industry that is the most obvious and the most exciting. The new breed of multi-talented products like tinted serums, sunscreens with cosmetic coverage, and mascaras optimized to enhance lash growth just makes sense. When I was growing up and first experimenting with makeup, there was a tradeoff between prioritizing your skin health and using makeup. Today, that's no longer the case. There are ever-expanding offerings entering this category, and some that are flying off shelves, so you know they're good. Case in point: Trinny London's BFF Eye Serum Concealer, which according to the brand, sells a tube every 15 seconds.
The BFF Eye Serum Concealer comes in 12 shades and the formula includes three major skin care ingredients. Hyaluronic acid hydrates and plumps skin, vitamin C brightens, and peptides firm, together diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and making skin look better all-around..
Shop now: $35; trinnylondon.com
One shopper wrote that the "glowing effect" is so incredible, they completely abandoned their other concealers. Another reviewer described their under eyes as "hollows which have been getting darker over the years." Not only do they look visibly more rested, but "[BFF Eye Serum] is the first tinted product that I have found that absolutely doesn't settle into fine lines," they added. Tons of reviewers echo that last sentiment.
A 63-year-old reviewer said this is the only concealer that didn't make them look like they're 100 years old. A different shopper wrote that BFF Eye melts into the skin so seamlessly, "it doesn't even seem to be there, and yet the whole eye area is smoother, brighter, [and] tighter."
If this is your first introduction to Trinny London, allow me to give you some background. The brand was founded by a veteran TV presenter and onetime host of UK's What Not to Wear, Trinny Woodall. For a renowned beauty expert whose resume includes several appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show, a great beauty product and successful brand is not surprising.
This product will perform year-round, with extra hydration coming in clutch during the dry winter months and the comfortable, light texture serving well in the summer. It also streamlines two parts of your beauty routine into one step, making it a lazy day go-to. Head to Trinny London to get your hands on the BFF Eye Serum and use the Match2Me feature, which many users credit with finding their perfect shade match.