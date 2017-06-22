One Bottle of This Face Oil Sells Every 20 Seconds

It's easy to wax poetic over the benefits of rosehip oil—it's jam-packed with antioxidants, can help soothe redness from acne flare-ups, and since it extends the life of your cell membranes, signs of aging slow down at a rapid pace. Plus, it generally just smells fantastic, and the scent isn't from anything artificial, mind you. The pure ingredients are just that pleasant.

Trilogy's Rosehip Oil in particular has gained a reputation of its own, thanks to its totally organic blend that contains 80% essential fatty acids (shoutout to omegas 3 and 6), and word on the street is that Kate Middleton actually used the product during her pregnancy. It's no wonder that one bottle of Trilogy's formula sells every 20 seconds, which tallies up to 30,240 bottles within the span of a week.

A few drops absorb like a dream on your face, and can be used both morning and night, as it's lightweight enough to be worn underneath makeup. The benefits of rosehip oil don't end at your jawline, though. Because of its reparative properties, it works just as well over areas on the body where you want to fade scars or stretch marks. In fact, when Trilogy had a group of women take the product on a test-drive, 43% reported that their stretch marks were minimized, and 41% claimed that the color of their scars had improved.

Score a bottle for $54 now at trilogyproducts.com and become part of the every-20-seconds club.