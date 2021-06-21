According to Shoppers, This Face Oil Undoes 48 Years of Too Little Sunscreen
Of all the secrets lurking inside Whole Foods - mushrooms, what can't they do? - Trilogy's selection of luxurious skincare is among the best-kept. And while you might not walk into the health food store searching for a face oil to rocket your skin two decades into the past, according to shoppers, Trilogy's Antioxidant+ Rosehip Oil does just that.
While the line first made a home in the bougie supermarket, now you can avoid the melee of a post-mask-mandated world and order it directly from Amazon. And incredibly, a line-up of Trilogy's best hits are 20 percent off for Amazon Prime Day, including the rosehip oil that has shoppers in their 50s marvelling at its power.
"I have one regret after buying this product: I didn't take before and after pictures," writes a 59-year-old looking to alleviate fine lines, large pores, dark undereye circles, and a "sallow, dull complexion." "Within three days of using this, the dark circles and puffiness under my eyes were almost gone! Now, after a month of use, my fine lines have greatly diminished, and my skin has a smoothness and glow I haven't seen since I was in my 30s."
Much like the Radha Beauty face oil that reviewers in their 40s call a "facelift in a bottle," Trilogy's potion draws on rosehip oil, a potent source of nature-made vitamin A. For a little background, vitamin A is fittingly the skincare world's A+ overachiever (I always picture it like Reese Witherspoon in Election). Retinol likewise contains the anti-ager, but where board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman previously told InStyle that high doses of vitamin A should be avoided during pregnancy, rosehip oil's less concentrated levels allegedly made it a go-to for Kate Middleton while pregnant.
Because rosehip oil isn't winnowed down to just vitamin A, you also get an ample dose of anti-aging antioxidants like vitamin C and E, along with omega fatty acids 3,6, and 9, which promote cell turnover, elasticity, and firmness, strengthen the skin barrier, and improve the appearance of hyperpigmentation. It's a lot, and all good things.
Add to that powerful antioxidants from lycopene, acai seed oil, and cranberry seed oil, and your skin will never be the same. Two drops is enough to moisturize your entire face, plumping up skin while erasing dark spots and dry patches (so the bottle lasts). So much so that partners share it: A husband and wife duo in the comments writes that they both look radiant thanks to the face oil, "years younger" than their peers.
"It goes on like liquid silk and my skin has never looked better," another person says, and one more writes that after giving up their normal skincare routine during pregnancy, they saw wrinkles starting to creep in - until they adopted Trilogy's oil, and saw their glow do a 180. "Honestly, throw out your moisturizers and anti-aging treatments and just buy this," a last shopper says of the find that's cleared their brown spots, acne scars, and wrinkles despite 48 years of not wearing enough sunscreen. Grab it while it's on sale, along with the rest of the brand's 20 percent off skincare.
