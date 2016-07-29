In Honor of National Lipstick Day, Here Are the Most Popular Lip Color Trends by the Decade

We've come a long way, baby.

Just like fashion trends and eyebrow shapes, lipstick has been through quite the transformation to result in the product we all know, love, and hoard. In celebration of National Lipstick Day—a.k.a. the equivalent of Flag Day for the beauty-obsessed among us—we took a trip back in time to outline the trendiest shades of each decade along with the modern-day counterpart you can shop for yourself, and the timeline spans from the 1920s up to today. Scroll down to take a retrospective look at the top lip color trends of each decade.