In Honor of National Lipstick Day, Here Are the Most Popular Lip Color Trends by the Decade

We've come a long way, baby.

Just like fashion trends and eyebrow shapes, lipstick has been through quite the transformation to result in the product we all know, love, and hoard. In celebration of National Lipstick Day—a.k.a. the equivalent of Flag Day for the beauty-obsessed among us—we took a trip back in time to outline the trendiest shades of each decade along with the modern-day counterpart you can shop for yourself, and the timeline spans from the 1920s up to today. Scroll down to take a retrospective look at the top lip color trends of each decade.

1 of 10 Courtesy

1920s

In the flapper era, deep berry shades like Charlotte Tilbury's Glastonberry ($32; nordstrom.com) reigned supreme, and the shape of choice featured a defined cupid's bow, popularized by actress Clara Bow.

2 of 10 Courtesy

1930s

Lipstick sales increased dramatically in the 1930s, veering in a bolder direction than the previous decade. Shades spanned the brighter end of the spectrum to include red, orange, and even magenta shades similar to Guerlain's Rouge G de Guerlain lip color in Provocative ($54; nordstrom.com).

3 of 10 Courtesy

1940s

By the time the 1940s were in full-swing, the women's cosmetic industry kept growing steadily, with saturated red lipsticks like Besame's American Beauty 1945 ($22; sephora.com) dominating the market.

4 of 10 Courtesy

1950s

As the iconic Ms. Monroe once said, diamonds are a girl's best friend—and apparently, a bold red lipstick. Vivid crimson shades, a la Estee Lauder's Envious ($32; nordstrom.com), remained a strong trend through the 1950s.

5 of 10 Courtesy

1960s

As a dramatic departure from the previous decade, the 1960s saw a new wave of makeup trends take effect, drawing inspiration from looks popularized by models Twiggy and Jean Shrimpton among many others. The focal point shifted toward the eyes, while lip colors rebelled against the traditional red tones for pale shimmer and pink hues, like AERIN's Rose Balm Lipstick in Pretty ($30; nordstrom.com).

6 of 10 Courtesy

1970s

A punchy coral like Maybelline's Orange Danger ($8; ulta.com) topped with a coat of gloss served as the perfect complement to the era's sun-kissed skin and Farrah Fawcett flip.

7 of 10 Courtesy

1980s

Forget the "less is more" train of thought—in the '80s, bolder was always more beautiful, with makeup looks emulating the graphic effects showcased in a Patrick Nagel painting (or an episode of Dynasty, for that matter). While there wasn't a color in the ROYGBIV spectrum that wasn't translated into lipstick form, the frosty pink shades in particular, like CoverGirl's Yummy Pink ($6; walmart.com), resonated across just about every clique at your local mall.

8 of 10 Courtesy (2)

1990s

With the smel of teen spirit wafting through the air, the angsty grunge generation (clad in flannel, no doubt) opted for ultra-rich brown tones. MAC's Spice Lip Liner ($17; nordstrom.com) was a popular option, and we're also obsessed with Urban Decay's Blackmail ($17; sephora.com).

9 of 10 Courtesy (2)

2000s

What would Britney do? The post-Y2K crowd followed in the lead of Britney, Christina, Jessica, and other pop princesses of the early aughts by rocking super-frosted lipsticks and glosses. Givenchy's Pink Whisper ($33; sephora.com) and Laura Mercier's Cosmic ($25; sephora.com) were pretty comparable to the hues we stashed in our own makeup bags, not to mention, are a perfect match for that new dELiA*s outfit that just came in the mail.

10 of 10 Courtesy

2010s

Even if you aren't keeping up with the Kardashians, chances are, your makeup bag is following suit. The year is 2016, and the matte liquid lipstick movement has never been bigger. Perhaps due to a certain sold-out lip kit, nude shades like Anastasia's Pure Hollywood ($20; sephora.com) are one of the most popular choices, although some of the more unconventional colors of the wind are making pretty strong cases for themselves.

