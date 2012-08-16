Trend to Try: Wine Lips

15 of 16 Lionel Hahn/ABACAUSA.COM

How to wear for evening:

After dark it’s time to amp up the drama, like Jessica Alba's heading-turning pucker. Rather than a sheer stain or gloss, you can wear wine lips in full-force. “Line and fill in the lips with a matching pencil, and apply lipstick with a lip brush to achieve a crisp application,” says Streicher. For the rest of your face, use foundation and powder sparingly. “Powder makes skin appear lighter so only use it on your T-zone to kill shine, not all over the face. Add pink creme blush to the apples of your cheeks to add color and sweetness to your complexion-that’s what keeps you looking fresh and modern, not gothic or Elvira-like!” says Lee. As for eyes, take it from daytime to evening with “black-rimmed pencil liner or a small wing of black liquid liner,” says Quynh. “You can also add a little shimmer onto the inner eyelid for some lightness, then finish with mascara.”