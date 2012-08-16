Trend to Try: Wine Lips
Dennis Van Tine/ABACAUSA.COM, Time Inc Digital Studio
If you're in your 20s-30s:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
If you're in your 20s-30s:
Courtesy (3)
If you're in your 40s, 50s and up:
Black/startraksphoto.com
If you're in your 40s, 50s and up:
Courtesy (3)
For a fair complexion:
Dennis Van Tine/ABACAUSA.COM
For a fair complexion:
Courtesy (3)
For a medium complexion:
Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com
For a medium complexion:
Courtesy (3)
For a dark complexion:
Isaac Brekken/WireImage
For a dark complexion:
Courtesy (3)
If you work in a conservative office:
Anthony Behar/Sipa
If you work in a conservative office:
Courtesy (3)
How to wear for daytime:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
How to wear for evening:
Lionel Hahn/ABACAUSA.COM
If you have thin lips:
Courtesy (2)
1 of 17
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement