Trend to Try: Orange Lips

InStyle.com
Feb 27, 2014 @ 4:11 pm
Lupita Nyong'o
pinterest
Lupita Nyong'o
If there’s one thing we love about newcomer Lupita Nyong’o, it’s her penchant for attention-grabbing color. We spoke to her makeup artist Nick Barose about how to get her sparkling bronze lip look.
WireImage
Orange Lips
pinterest
Get the Look
“I stained her mouth with red Diorific lipstick in Dolce Vita ($36; dior.com) and then I added the shimmery bronzy Dior Addict Gloss in Parasdise ($30; sephora.com) on the center of lips for added drama,” Barose tells us.
Courtesy Photo
Rag & Bone Orange Lips
pinterest
On the Rag & Bone Runway
For Rag amp Bone's spring/summer debut, the head-turning lip trend was something of a first. “We decided to go with a bold lip because it fit so well with the clothes this season,” Revlon’s Global Artistic Director Gucci Westman tells us.
ImaxTree
Orange Lips
pinterest
Get the Look
Westman sent models down the catwalk donning Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Carnival ($8; available in drugstores this April).
Courtesy Photo
Drew Barrymore
pinterest
Drew Barrymore
A cheery coral shade, such as the one Drew Barrymore showed off at the People’s Choice Awards, is perfect for transitioning into spring. Keep reading to shop her exact shade.
Getty Images
FLOWER Kiss Stick Lip Color
pinterest
Get the Look
Barrymore’s velvety matte pout was courtesy of FLOWER Kiss Stick Lip Color in Get to the Poinsettia ($7; walmart.com), a creamy shade straight out of her very own collection.
Courtesy Photo
Prabal Gurung
pinterest
On Prabal Gurung's Runway
Hoping to achieve “a twist on a modern mannequin look," makeup pro Charlotte Tilbury channeled ‘50s glam for Prabal Gurung’s warm weather collection, opting for slightly overdrawn shapes in striking orange hues.
Sarah Balch for InStyle.com
MAC Orange Lipmix
pinterest
Get the Look
After using MAC’s Pro Longwear Lip Pencil in What a Blast ($20; maccosmetics.com) to define and contour, Tilbury blended the brand’s eye-catching Orange Lipmix cream ($15; maccosmetics.com) over the entire lip to finish.
Courtesy Photo
Claire Danes
pinterest
Claire Danes
Incorporating a fresh contrast to her elegant Dior ensemble, makeup artist Matin Maulawizada made sure the star’s vibrant pout took center stage. “I wanted to give her a new version of what the Dior showroom models wore when Mr. Dior was designing,” he tells us. “So we concentrated on the gorgeous orange-red Dior lipstick.”
Splash News
Dior Lipstick in Rendez-Vous
pinterest
Get the Look
A few swipes of Rouge Dior Lipstick in Rendez-Vous ($34; dior.com) provided Danes with a smooth yet fiery finish.
Courtesy Photo
Orange Lips
pinterest
Karlie Kloss
If anyone can inspire us to give the electric hue a try, it’s fashion icon Karlie Kloss. At a recent DKNY runway show, makeup artist Charlotte Willer complemented the models' dewy complexions with a bold, mood-lifting pucker.
ImaxTree
Maybelline’s Sensational Vivids Lipstick
pinterest
Get the Look
Willer mixed Maybelline’s Sensational Vivids Lipstick in Electric Orange and Neon Red ($8 each; ulta.com), using a lip brush to apply the strong, citrus-inspired stain.
Courtesy Photo (2)
1 of 13

Advertisement
1 of 12 WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

If there’s one thing we love about newcomer Lupita Nyong’o, it’s her penchant for attention-grabbing color. We spoke to her makeup artist Nick Barose about how to get her sparkling bronze lip look.
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Get the Look

“I stained her mouth with red Diorific lipstick in Dolce Vita ($36; dior.com) and then I added the shimmery bronzy Dior Addict Gloss in Parasdise ($30; sephora.com) on the center of lips for added drama,” Barose tells us.
3 of 12 ImaxTree

On the Rag & Bone Runway

For Rag amp Bone's spring/summer debut, the head-turning lip trend was something of a first. “We decided to go with a bold lip because it fit so well with the clothes this season,” Revlon’s Global Artistic Director Gucci Westman tells us.
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Get the Look

Westman sent models down the catwalk donning Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Carnival ($8; available in drugstores this April).
Advertisement
5 of 12 Getty Images

Drew Barrymore

A cheery coral shade, such as the one Drew Barrymore showed off at the People’s Choice Awards, is perfect for transitioning into spring. Keep reading to shop her exact shade.
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Get the Look

Barrymore’s velvety matte pout was courtesy of FLOWER Kiss Stick Lip Color in Get to the Poinsettia ($7; walmart.com), a creamy shade straight out of her very own collection.
Advertisement
7 of 12 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

On Prabal Gurung's Runway

Hoping to achieve “a twist on a modern mannequin look," makeup pro Charlotte Tilbury channeled ‘50s glam for Prabal Gurung’s warm weather collection, opting for slightly overdrawn shapes in striking orange hues.
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Get the Look

After using MAC’s Pro Longwear Lip Pencil in What a Blast ($20; maccosmetics.com) to define and contour, Tilbury blended the brand’s eye-catching Orange Lipmix cream ($15; maccosmetics.com) over the entire lip to finish.
Advertisement
9 of 12 Splash News

Claire Danes

Incorporating a fresh contrast to her elegant Dior ensemble, makeup artist Matin Maulawizada made sure the star’s vibrant pout took center stage. “I wanted to give her a new version of what the Dior showroom models wore when Mr. Dior was designing,” he tells us. “So we concentrated on the gorgeous orange-red Dior lipstick.”
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Get the Look

A few swipes of Rouge Dior Lipstick in Rendez-Vous ($34; dior.com) provided Danes with a smooth yet fiery finish.
Advertisement
11 of 12 ImaxTree

Karlie Kloss

If anyone can inspire us to give the electric hue a try, it’s fashion icon Karlie Kloss. At a recent DKNY runway show, makeup artist Charlotte Willer complemented the models' dewy complexions with a bold, mood-lifting pucker.
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy Photo (2)

Get the Look

Willer mixed Maybelline’s Sensational Vivids Lipstick in Electric Orange and Neon Red ($8 each; ulta.com), using a lip brush to apply the strong, citrus-inspired stain.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!