Trend to Try: Orange Lips

Lupita Nyong'o
WireImage
Get the Look
Courtesy Photo
On the Rag & Bone Runway
ImaxTree
Get the Look
Courtesy Photo
Drew Barrymore
Getty Images
Get the Look
Courtesy Photo
On Prabal Gurung's Runway
Sarah Balch for InStyle.com
Get the Look
Courtesy Photo
Claire Danes
Splash News
Get the Look
Courtesy Photo
Karlie Kloss
ImaxTree
Get the Look
Courtesy Photo (2)
1 of 13
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement