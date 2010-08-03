1 of 6 Eric Traore

Trend to Try Now: Two-Tone Makeup

Lost's Emilie de Ravin shows us there're two sides to every story—and every makeup look.



3-D Cheeks

WHY IT WORKS Layering bronzer and blush has a double benefit. "The bronzer brings out cheekbones and makes the face more three-dimensional," says makeup artist Benjamin Puckey, who created these looks. "The blush gives a glow."

HOW-TO After smoothing lightweight foundation onto de Ravin's skin, Puckey used his fingers to swirl cream bronzer around the sides of her face in a large "3" shape, starting at the temples, working down to the upper cheekbones, and continuing down to the jawline. Then he layered pink cream blush along the apples of the cheeks, right on top of the bronzer.