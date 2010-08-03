Trend to Try Now: Two-Tone Makeup

Lost's Emilie de Ravin shows us there're two sides to every story—and every makeup look.
3-D Cheeks WHY IT WORKS Layering bronzer and blush has a double benefit. "The bronzer brings out cheekbones and makes the face more three-dimensional," says makeup artist Benjamin Puckey, who created these looks. "The blush gives a glow." HOW-TO After smoothing lightweight foundation onto de Ravin's skin, Puckey used his fingers to swirl cream bronzer around the sides of her face in a large "3" shape, starting at the temples, working down to the upper cheekbones, and continuing down to the jawline. Then he layered pink cream blush along the apples of the cheeks, right on top of the bronzer.
Eric Traore
Must-Have Products
Smashbox Creamy Cheek Color in Intrigue, $29; at smashbox.com.
WHY IT WORKS This two-tone look subtly contours the mouth, says Puckey. A darker shade around the periphery adds definition, while a slightly softer tone in the center reflects light and creates the illusion of fuller, juicier lips. "The key is to use two shades in the same color family," he says. "They should gradually fade into each other for an ombré effect." HOW-TO Puckey used a firm brush to precisely apply a deep carnation hue along de Ravin's lip line, then blended it toward the center. Next, he brushed a paler bubblegum pink into the middle of the top and bottom lips.
WHY IT WORKS Contrasting colors on the lids makes for subtle drama and a supersize effect. Here, copper shadow brightens eyes as deep plum elongates them. HOW-TO Puckey covered the outer corners of de Ravin's lids with purple, then blended it out into a wing shape to "fade the color," he says. Next, he applied shimmery copper at the inner corners of eyes, blending into the creases and up to the brow bones with a Q-tip. To finish, he swept copper under the lower lashes and applied three coats of black mascara.
Brian Henn
