​​I'm a Beauty Writer Learning to Pack Light — Here Are the 6 Products I'm Bringing on My Next Trip

The worst thing I could do during this trip would be to not wear sunscreen. The second worst thing would be to forget to pack a mineral face sunscreen I know will not break me out, which is why Solara Vacation Glow will be joining me on this journey. It can be reapplied until the sun literally sets, and it never feels greasy or clogs my pores. It also makes the travel kit cut because it has a pearly pink finish that gives my complexion a little zhuzh, too.