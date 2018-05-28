The Travel-Size Beauty Products That’ll Make Packing So Much Easier

Courtesy
Victoria Moorhouse
May 28, 2018

Try only packing full-size beauty products for a quick weekend getaway, and good luck fitting any shoes, let alone clothes, in your duffel bag. Thankfully, beauty brands got the hint that you don't want to have to choose between your trusty flat iron and your jeans when you go away for three days, so they've created mini versions of your favorite products.

From hair tools to skin essentials like cleansers and refreshing mists, we've rounded up the best packable essentials for your next summer getaway (because it's the small things that matter).

1 of 9 Courtesy

FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Portable Contour & Concealer Brush 150

This magnetic, retractable mini brush attaches to Fenty's Match Stix Matte Skinstick so you can contour on the go. 

Fenty Beauty $24
2 of 9 Courtesy

MILK MAKEUP Matcha Toner Mini

Never worry about products spilling in your suitcase again. This solid toner is made with matcha (hence the green color) to cleanse and soothe skin, while kombucha and witch hazel tighten pores. 

Milk Makeup $14
3 of 9 Courtesy

Eva NYC Mini Max Heat Titanium Styling Iron

You don't realize how much space heat tools take up until you're trying to fit a hair dryer, a straightening iron, and a curling wand in a duffel. Minimize with a mini flat iron that packs just as much power as a full-size version.

Eva NYC $29
4 of 9 Courtesy

Miss Dior ABSOLUTELY BLOOMING ROLLER-PEARL

Fruity berries, fresh florals like peony and rose, and white musk come together to create this ultra-femme scent from Dior. The rollerball allows you to apply any time you need a spring pick-me-up. 

Dior $48
5 of 9 Courtesy

Moroccanoil Treatment Mini

Moroccanoil's famous argan oil treatment is the multi-tasker you want in your bag on a vacation. It can be used as a conditioner, to smooth flyaways, or to quickly add shine to a slicked-back style.

Moroccanoil $15
6 of 9 Courtesy

India Hicks Lovely Balm

This do-all balm can be used on dry cuticles, rough patches on your hands, or as a lip moisturizer. 

$14
7 of 9 Courtesy

TATCHA Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

This anti-aging spritzer is a must for long flights. The combo of Okinawa red algae and hyaluronic acid keeps skin hydrated and comfortable in the dry air. 

Tatcha $20
8 of 9 Courtesy

SUPERGOOP! Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen Mist With Vitamin C Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Mini

TSA liquid regulations are no longer an excuse for not packing sunscreen. This spray-on formula blocks UVA and UVB rays, and is only three ounces.

Supergoop $13
9 of 9 Courtesy

OUAI Texturizing Hair Spray Mini

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin's Texturizing Spray gives flat hair a boost of volume, as well as a light hold that sticks around all day. 

Ouai $12

