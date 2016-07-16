The Ultimate Travel Beauty List: What to Pack and What to Leave Behind 

You have your TSA-approved beauty staples down to a science, but even the most experienced traveler will end up with a melted flat iron that couldn't quite take the heat of the international voltage settings. With summer vacation season in full swing, it seems that just about every other Friday is spent determining the product lineup you'll stash in your carry-on, only to find out everything you brought was already provided. To help make the routine a little easier, we rounded up a list of the items you can definitely bank on finding at your hotel or AirBnB, and the ones you should plan to bring along with you. Keep reading to find out the products you should pack, and what to leave at home.