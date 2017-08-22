Daily Beauty Buzz: Tracee Ellis Ross's Feline Eyeliner

Though the dramatic wing of a cat-eye is typically concentrated on the outer edge of one's eyes, Tracee Ellis Ross took the look, flipped it, then reversed it last night at the Television Academy's Perfomers Peer Group Celebration last night in Beverly Hills. Sure, her inky noir liner had a subtle kitten flick, but it's the tiny wing on her inner corners is what gives off serious feline vibes. The star finished off the effect with a bright red lip, a wash of warm blush, and a sweep of liner along her waterline.

Try out a similar effect by picking up a creamy eyeliner pencil, and a precise liner brush—the brush will help in tapering the wing to a point, but with proper layering, you can fake the intense appearance of a liquid. We love Make Up For Ever's Aqua XL Eye Pencil ($21; sephora.com) paired with Jenny Patinkin's Pin-Point Liner Brush ($24; cobigelow.com).

Begin by tracing your top lash line, then use the precise tip of the brush to first create a small wing on your outer eye, then pull the liner along the perimeter of your inner corners to create somewhat of a triangular shape. Apply another layer if you see that the intensity has faded post-blend, then run the same pencil along the inner rim of your lower lashes. Finish with a few pumps of the lash curler, as many coats of mascara as you see fit, and your favorite lipstick—Ross chose a vivid red, but we imagine a nude would look just as polished.