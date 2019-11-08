Tracee Ellis Ross Swears by This Mascara Combo to Get the Perfect Long Lashes

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty

If you’ve ever watched Tracee Ellis Ross dominate the big screen and wondered how her Twiggy-esque lashes looked so good, we’ve got a secret for you. It turns out Ross always does her own mascara.

“Even when I get my makeup done, I do my own mascara,” the actress told Vogue while filming her beauty routine. “It’s so funny, by the time you get to this age — I’m 46 — you’ve got the things you do and they’re just the things you do.”

Naturally, Ross has a go-to mascara for achieving the perfect fluffy, lush look — or as she describes it, “sexy bedroom eye.” Her ultimate, holy grail mascara is Benefit’s They’re Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara.

Already a beloved beauty staple, the long-lasting mascara does double-duty as both a lengthener and volumizer. That means just one coat of the non-smudge formula instantaneously makes your lashes dramatically more noticable — a must for getting Ross’s preferred “Twiggy Lash” look.

Even though the jet black formula is top-notch, this mascara’s real standout is the special dome-tipped brush. It’s designed to coat every last lash and can easily be manipulated to access tricky angles and hard-to-reach corners. In fact, the wand is so good, Ross agrees the power of this mascara is “all in the brush.”

Shop now: $21 (Originally $25); nordstrom.com

This mascara isn’t just celeb-recommended. It also has almost 700 perfect, five-star reviews on Nordstrom from fans who rave about both the black and brown color options. Reviewers confirm the formula is “buildable,” “non-irritating,” and “flake-proof.”

As a legit lash obsessive, Ross also revealed achieving her eye look takes more than just Benefit’s mascara. She first preps her lashes with Surratt’s Relevée Eyelash Curler, which she says matches the shape of her eye, and applies a generous coat of Tarte’s Opening Act Lash Primer. While the eyelash curler is optional, Ross emphasizes a healthy layer of primer, which she enthusiastically (and somewhat nonsensically) describes as “the best combination of mascara situation, ever.”

To get the rest of Ross’s go-to makeup look, you’ll also need Mac’s Ruby Woo Lipstick, on sale now for just $15 at Nordstrom, along with the Lancer Skincare Dani Glowing Skin Perfector. Unfortunately, you won’t find any Ross-approved foundations or concealers — the star skips both when she’s not filming.

If you’re ready to start recreating Ross’s lash look pronto, you can actually find Benefit’s mascara 15 percent off at Nordstrom right now. The discount drops the price down to just $21 for the standard-sized tube or $10 for a travel-sized option. Either way, you’ll be one step closer to stealing Ross’ impeccable day-to-day glam.