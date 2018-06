Top Trends That Made a Comeback

In the late '90s, Gwen Stefani swapped her signature platinum cut for a high-impact pink flip, which she kept for the cover of No Doubt's Return of Saturn album. While January Jones's rosy highlights may not be as punk rock as Stefani's full color, they're a modern take on the look with a touch of runway inspiration. "I was following the shows for spring/summer and was looking for trends and colors when I came across rose gold highlights from the Peter Som runway," said Jones's colorist, Jennifer J. "I asked January to check out the trend online and she loved it!"