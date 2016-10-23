The 10 Top-Selling Natural Beauty Products at Credo Beauty 

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Oct 23, 2016 @ 9:00 am

I don't know if you were already aware, but we are in the midst of a natural beauty revolution. It seems like every single day we wake up to more and more incredible, effective, and super sexy products, and we are here for it. 

Of course, we love a good beauty buy from Credo because it's basically the green beauty equivalent of Sephora. We had to know exactly what is flying off the shelves at Credo, but more importantly why it's a hit. And to do so, we sat down with Annie Jackson, VP of Merchandising and Planning at Credo Beauty, to get the skinny of the top products sold at the store. 

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Cell Revitalise Night Moisturizer 

"Nourishing is not even close to describing how this cream feels. It is lightweight for those non-cream lovers, but deeply hydrating for those needing more moisture. This cream uses plant and flower essences combined with probiotics and peptides that melt into your skin to give you a plumped up and radiant look."

Beuti Sleep Elixir

"This beautiful nighttime elixir is the epitome of a 'cult-favorite'—loaded with powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory seed oils [and] an uber-indulgent, ever-so-slightly scented formula. And as if that weren’t enough, rumor has it that a certain Duchess of Cambridge swears by it."

Jillian Dempsey Rich Brown Eyeliner 

"I try a lot of products. This is one I will never be without. It has an incredibly rich color, a soft and blendable formula, and is full of exquisite, nourishing clean ingredients like jojoba and shea butter."

Clean Beauty Discovery Kits

"The best-in-class of all your clean beauty basics. Seven travel-sized products that cover the must-haves for all of your skin and hair-care needs in an adorable canvas makeup bag."

Maya Chia The Super Couple Ultra Luxe Anti-Aging Serum 

"We love face oils at Credo, but this one is a standout with a luxe but gentle formula, packing a punch of some of the world's best natural antioxidants."

Jao Goe Oil 

"This magic combination balm+oil+butter consistency melts into your skin and leaves it baby soft, not gooey. Use this body oil on slightly damp skin and you will feel incredibly hydrated right away. Someone in our office tried it for the first time after shaving her legs and said it is pure magic."

Plume Science Lash and Brow Enhancing Serum

"When you hear organic aloe vera, vitamin E, watercress, and Indian cress, you think the latest green smoothie right? No way, this is lash food baby! All these powerful ingredients long proven to provide incredible health benefits are now be loaded on to your lashes. This delicate serum hydrates your lashes, prolongs the growth, and saves them from environmental stress."

RMS Swift Shadows

"Such an incredible range of shades, you can’t really pick one. When someone like Rose Marie Swift says she’s not going to launch something until it’s perfect, she’s serious. All of them are wondrous, but the Tobacco shades are smoking hot!"

Suntegrity Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen & Primer SPF 30 

"A Credo favorite, a customer favorite, and an overall best-in class-product. Everyone knows that sunscreen is your best defense in aging, but it’s sometimes so thick and not very wearable under makeup. This has, of course, amazing mineral, broad-spectrum sunscreens, but as important, a velvety smooth formula that is an incredible primer."

Yuni Shower Sheets

"It’s tricky trying to find time to workout, and sometimes a shower just is not in the cards when you are racing off to the office.  These are huuuuuuuuge and really wick away sweat and leave you feeling completely clean. They are also bio-degradable and smell incredible!"

