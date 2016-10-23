The 10 Top-Selling Natural Beauty Products at Credo Beauty 

I don't know if you were already aware, but we are in the midst of a natural beauty revolution. It seems like every single day we wake up to more and more incredible, effective, and super sexy products, and we are here for it.

Of course, we love a good beauty buy from Credo because it's basically the green beauty equivalent of Sephora. We had to know exactly what is flying off the shelves at Credo, but more importantly why it's a hit. And to do so, we sat down with Annie Jackson, VP of Merchandising and Planning at Credo Beauty, to get the skinny of the top products sold at the store.