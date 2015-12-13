The Sweet Smell of Success: The Top Selling Fragrances this Holiday Season

With every fragrance range, there are always the select few who stand out as the popular girls of the bunch. You know the ones: beauty retailers can barely keep them in stock, they're instantly identifiable even just as a passing whiff, and you probably already have a half-used bottle stashed away somewhere. Some of our favorite fragrance brands shared data with us on their top sellers, and considering that they're well-liked for a reason, chances are pretty high that you'll be receiving one this holiday season, or giving one to the beauty-loving BFF you're having the hardest time shopping for. Scroll down to check out the full list below, along with some pretty fun facts about each one.

 

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

If there were ever a reason for the season, it would probably be Dolce & Gabanna's Light Blue. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, on average, 125,000 bottles of the airy citrus blend are sold, which, if you do the math correctly, comes out to about three every minute.

$74; sephora.com

Victoria's Secret Love Spell

You wore it obsessively in middle school, Kanye West gave it a shoutout in "Take One for the Team," and if you lined all the bottles of Victoria's Secret Love Spell ever sold, they'd circle the entire planet 2½ times.

$30; victoriassecret.com

Tom Ford Noir Pour Femme

Though many are more familiar with Tom Ford's iconic Black Orchid scent—or Tuscan Leather, if you're Drake—the Noir Pour Femme came out on top for the holiday season, thanks to the heady mix of Australian sandalwood, vanilla, and amber, tempered by floral notes like jasmine and rose.

$115; sephora.com

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb

After getting immortalized in song by Wale, Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb, which is a super sexy blend of jasmine, patchouli, and orange blossom, celebrated its 10th birthday this year.

$115; nordstrom.com

Victoria's Secret Heavenly

Angels are certainly getting their wings in the U.S., where more bottles of Victoria's Secret Heavenly are sold than any other fragrance ever since its initial launch in 1999.

$52; victoriassecret.com

Gucci Guilty

Never have we ever found a Gucci fragrance we didn't absolutely love, but the Guilty scent, in particular, ranks at the very top of the label's most-popular spritzers, with its gorgeous notes of lilac, peach, amber, and geranium.

$77; sephora.com

Calvin Klein Euphoria

Every minute, roughly 10 bottles of Calvin Klein's Euphoria are sold, and it's no wonder here—the beyond-sexy mix of pomegranate, persimmon, amber, and lotus only gets more sensual as you wear it, making for the perfect day-to-night scent.

$69; nordstrom.com

Bond No. 9 Scent of Peace

Talk about giving peace a chance. Bond No. 9's mix of grapefruit, musk, and lily of the valley is so popular, it actually won The United Nations Peace Award, and continues to be the brand's #1 selling scent.

$220; nordstrom.com

