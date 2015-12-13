The Sweet Smell of Success: The Top Selling Fragrances this Holiday Season

Courtesy
With every fragrance range, there are always the select few who stand out as the popular girls of the bunch. You know the ones: beauty retailers can barely keep them in stock, they're instantly identifiable even just as a passing whiff, and you probably already have a half-used bottle stashed away somewhere. Some of our favorite fragrance brands shared data with us on their top sellers, and considering that they're well-liked for a reason, chances are pretty high that you'll be receiving one this holiday season, or giving one to the beauty-loving BFF you're having the hardest time shopping for. Scroll down to check out the full list below, along with some pretty fun facts about each one.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement