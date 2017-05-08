Sephora Can't Keep This Eye Cream In Stock

When an eye cream stays flying off of Sephora shelves, you know it has to be good—though, to be fair, Biossance's formula is technically more of a gel-like texture. Better yet, the brand uses naturally-derived ingredients, so sensitive skin types need not fret.

As of right now, the Biossance Squalene and Peptide Eye Gel is the top-seller in the retailer's eye cream category, and last month at the Beauty Insider Appreciation event, the product sold out completely. Those who have tried out the formula can attest to its power, claiming that dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles had practically disappeared in roughly three weeks.

Courtesy

RELATED: 6 Solid Oil Cleansers That Remove Makeup With Minimal Effort

If you aren't familiar with the squalane ingredient, it's pretty comparable to the sebum your body naturally produces, and actually prevents your skin from losing any moisture. Biossance's ingredient is derived from plant origins, and since it's hydrogenated, it's pretty lightweight and easy for your complexion to drink in.

Additionally, the peptide-rich gel promotes microcirculation, and once your blood is flowing, you look less tired and any traces of dark circles start to fade. The side of Swiss apple stem cell extract (say that five times fast) supports lymphatic drainage, resulting in a less-puffy appearance. Whoever said organic products aren't as effective as the hard stuff has clearly never tried this eye gel.

VIDEO: The Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin

Pick up a bottle for $54 if you can at sephora.com.