The Top Award Show Red Carpet Beauty Moments of 2015

Dianna Mazzone
Dec 13, 2015 @ 3:30 pm

If the red carpet was any indication, the year 2015 was filled with more beauty hits than misses. From statement lips to intricate updos, the celebs on the award show circuit earned high marks for creativity. Here, we celebrate the most outstanding of the bunch.

Gigi Hadid, AMAs

The wig that fooled the world: Hadid’s slicked-back bob was the ultimate in cool.

Kerry Washington, Emmys

Washington’s faux bob inspired us to test drive the style ourselves.

Scarlett Johansson, Oscars

Johansson showed off a whole other side of her style with sleek strands and barely-there brown shadow.

Taraji P. Henson, Emmys

We’d venture to guess Henson's mile-long lashes were a nod to Cookie Lyon.

Cate Blanchett, Oscars

If there were an Academy Award for gorgeous, glowing skin, we’d bet Blanchett would have taken home the prize.

Viola Davis

Davis’ nearly blackberry-colored lipstick was the perfect complement to her rosy glow.

Chrissy Teigen, Oscars

Teigen proved vampy lips and retro curls are a sure-fire combo.

Selena Gomez, AMAs

Gomez showed the world that there’s no need to fear red eyeshadow.

Jennifer Lopez, Oscars

Pink lips and rosy eyeshadow made Lopez’ Oscar look a lesson in color coordination.

Taylor Swift

Swift looked the part of a modern rockstar thanks to an exaggerated side part and even more dramatic cat eye.

Demi Lovato, AMAs

Lovato nailed a vintage vibe with a beauty look straight out of the 1920s.

Zendaya

Zendaya had her share of memorable beauty moments this year, but this one has to be our favorite.

Lupita Nyong’o, Golden Globes

A two-toned purple eye and plum lip were just right for Nyong’o’s lavender dress.

Naomi Watts, Oscars

As evidenced by Watts, even those with fair skin can pull off wine-colored lipstick.

Kendall Jenner, AMAs

We’re still talking about how Jenner managed to make her top knot sit just-so.

Margot Robbie, Oscars

We loved Robbie’s red lip so much, we tracked down the exact shade (and proceeded to buy it in bulk).

Dakota Johnson, Oscars

And just like that, Johnson convinced us that ponytails can be red-carpet appropriate.

