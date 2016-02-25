The Top-Rated Wrinkle Creams on the Market Right Now

Courtesy (5); Getty Images
Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 25, 2016 @ 10:15 am

Have you ever discovered something so good, you just had to tell everyone on the Internet about it? While this move is often limited to reviews on Yelp or food shots on Instagram, the ratings for a beauty product you've been eager to try prove to be just as informative, if not more. On sites like Sephora, Nordstrom, and Ulta, users are quick to sound off with their opinions about whether a product actually works, and can be the tie-breaker in determining if you'll buy into the hype. After stalking the reviews on skincare sections of our favorite retailers pretty aggressively, we compiled a list of the ten highest-rated wrinkle creams currently on the market. Scroll down to get the details on each one, stat.

RELATED: Which Face Mask Is Right for You? A Comprehensive Guide

VIDEO: The Best Moisturizers for Year Round Dry Skin

1 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Deep Active Moisturizer

Talk about getting bang for your buck—users continue to sing the praises of this hyaluronic acid-rich cream, which delivers the same results as luxury brands, but at a fraction of the price.

L'Oreal Paris $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

RéVive Moisturizing Renewal Cream

It may sound unbelievable, but you really can transform your skin in just two weeks—with the help of RéVive's glycolic-rich moisturizer, that is. The multitasking ingredient works to exfoliate and tighten your complexion, essentially resurfacing your entire face and keeping any unexpected breakouts at bay.

RéVive $195 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Kiehl's Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Who knew a pretty penny could make your skin even prettier? The copper infused in this nourishing formula acts as a workout for your face, building up your skin's strength and imparting a toned appearance overall. Even better, the addition of SPF 30 protects against UV rays from forming additional lines.

Kiehl's $54 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Flawless Skin Repair Crème

Laura Mercier's cream received nothing but love for its ability to combat any signs of dryness and completely fill in fine lines—sans any traces of greasiness.
 

Laura Mercier $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream Moisturizer

Eat your heart out, Sleeping Beauty. The amino acids and peptides in Olay's night cream dive ten layers deep into your complexion and push the newer cells to the surface to repair wrinkles, all while you catch some z's.

Olay $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Estée Lauder Advanced Time Zone Night Age Reversing Crème

Reviewers were quick to declare their love for Estée Lauder's night cream, which gave an almost immediate reduction in wrinkles with its ample amount of hyaluronic acid.

Estee Lauder $78 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Lancôme Bienfait Multi-Vital SPF 30 Cream

Although some creams tend to clock out after half a day of wear, Lancôme's hard-working blend doesn't quit for up to 24 hours, but is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin types.

Lancome $49 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Peter Thomas Roth Mega Rich Intensive Anti-Aging Cellular Crème

Even the deepest lines are no match for Peter Thomas Roth's formula, which uses an effective mix of vitamins, peptides, and alpha-hydroxy acids to smooth over those seemingly impermeable wrinkles that wouldn't budge for years.

Peter Thomas Roth $85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Dior Hydra Life Pro-Youth Silk Creme

Reviewers with especially dry skin noted that they didn't have to apply loads of this lightweight cream to give their hydration levels a boost.

Dior $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Perricone MD Concentrated Restorative Treatment

With technology as advanced as that in your iPhone 6S, the delivery system in this potent cream ensures that the active ingredients penetrate deep into your skin to plump up any stubborn lines.

Perricone MD $115 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!