The 11 Badass Hair & Makeup Pros Who Are Transforming the Beauty World

You freak out over Olivia Palermo's hair a lot, right? Well, there's a chance the messy waves or slicked-back look was a creation of Lacy Redway, a celebrity hairstylist who began showing her interest in hair at age 11 and took on an apprenticeship in an African-American hair salon studying hair braiding at age 14! Since then, she's worked with some of the most sought-after hairstylists in the world—and become one with nearly 29K followers on Instagram and a vision for beautiful and conceptual styles.

A few of the other celebrities she calls her clients? Priyanka Chopra, Uzo Aduba, and even Solange.