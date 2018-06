Top 10 Party Hairstyles of 2010

10 of 10 George Pimentel/WireImage

10. Malin Akerman's Edgy Ponytail

WHAT IT IS Yes, this is a ponytail! But what makes it so special isn't what's going on in back-it's the front we really love. The thick swoop of bangs and gently waved, asymmetrical layers are striking without being over-the-top.

TAKE-HOME TIP Give front layers a bit of shape by twisting them around a curling iron. Curve away from your face-not towards it-to avoid too-perfect ringlets.



TRY ON MALIN AKERMAN'S EDGY PONYTAIL