How to Clean Your Makeup Brushes in 3 Easy Steps

Cleaning your makeup brushes isn't the most enjoyable thing to do, but it is rather important. Over time, the bristles can become a breeding ground for bacteria that could lead to breakouts. Ewww. So, it's crucial to clean the tools at least two times a month. Those who use their brushes more than the average woman may need to squeeze in even more washes. If the fibers feel stiff that means you're overdue for a scrubbing.

Stop pushing the task to the bottom of your to do list, and get squeaky clean brushes with these three easy steps.