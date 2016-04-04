Hype Check: Do You Need a Beautyblender Sponge Just for Blush?

When Beautyblenders bounced onto the scene back in the early 2000s, makeup artists were skeptical: Could a sponge really apply foundation better than brushes? Fast-forward to present day, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a pro who doesn't sing the praises of the original egg or its offspring, including Blotterazzi by Beautyblender and the Beautyblender Micro.mini.

Which leads us to introducing the newest member of the family, Beauty.blusher by Beautyblender ($16; sephora.com). It's made with the same hypoallergenic foam as its sisters, but size-wise, it sits somewhere between the original foundation sponge and the Micro.mini (which is meant to target small areas like your eyelids). It's for this reason, says the brand, that Beauty.blusher is the perfect mid-size applicator for cheek products like blush and bronzer.

We tried it (with both powder and cream blush) and can attest that the size really did make a difference: The sponge snuggled perfectly into our cheekbones. For comparison, we also attempted to apply blush with the original Beautyblender, but found the result wasn't nearly as precise. If you're someone with deep set eyes, we found Beauty.blusher is also the ideal size to apply concealer into the hollows of your eyes.

The verdict? Give it a few years, and we'd bet this sponge will become just as ubiquitous as its older, pink sibling.